Picture: Supplied

Durban - Four people were seriously injured on Monday morning after a crash involving three cars near Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal. Rescue Care's managing director Garrith Jamieson said the M4 near the Umhlanga turn-off had to be closed after the accident which happened at about 10am.

"Three vehicles had collided on the busy highway. One person was severely entrapped and whilst paramedics worked to stabilise the man in the vehicle, rescuers used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to free him. The Lenmed 1 Aeromedical Helicopter was called to assist in rapidly transporting the man to the Lenmed Ethekweni Hospital and Heart Centre for the urgent care he required."

Rescue Care paramedics stabilised three other seriously injured patients from the vehicle.

The were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.

The freeway was closed for over two hours. The cause of the accident was unclear, but police remained on scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)