Hijacked cars being taken over the border in latest building and maintenance job scam

Durban - Building, maintenance and carpentry businesses have been warned to be on the lookout for a possible job scam taking place in the Emanguzi and Umkhanyakude District.

According to KZN police, the modus operandi is that the suspects make contact with the businesses and allocate them locations to start a job.

“Everything is done telephonically. When they arrive in the area, they will be hijacked and robbed of their belongings by the suspects. Their vehicles are being taken to the neighbouring countries,” said police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala.

She said so far the victims were mostly from Mpumalanga, Free State, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

“We would like to warn all the service providers to be always cautious and not to be the victims of the this scam,” said Gwala.