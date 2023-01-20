Historic Rorke’s Drift battlefield added to Isandlwana commemoration after years of pleas

Isandlwana - The historic Rorke’s Drift battlefield, a few kilometres away from Isandlwana, will now form part of the annual commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana. This follows years of pleas that this historic site of a battle between the Zulus and the British should also be included in the ceremony.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Prince Thulani Zulu, one of King Misuzulu’s right-hand men, even the late King Goodwill Zwelithini wanted this site to be included in the commemorations, as it is part of the Battle of Isandlwana. Rorke’s Drift (eShiyane in isiZulu) was one of the battle sites during the Battle of Isandlwana on January 22, 1879. After defeating the British at nearby Isandlwana, the Zulu army defied an order from King Cetshwayo not to cross the Mzinyathi River and attack the British, who had a base there.

But buoyed by their victory, Zulu impis crossed the river and attacked the British, who were, however, able to fight back and eventually defeated the invading Zulu army. According to a local historian and tour guide, Thulani Khuzwayo, an unknown number of Zulu men died and some were injured and drowned while trying to cross the Mzinyathi River and go back to Ulundi. Speaking during a brief lecture at the Rorke’s Drift Museum on Friday, a day before King Misuzulu leads the annual commemoration, Prince Thulani said it was imperative to include the area in the annual commemoration, so that people knew what had happened there.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was (King Goodwill Zwelithini’s) wish to have this area included and celebrated as well, because it has a rich history. “Its history is rich, and it is part of the Isandlwana one. You often hear people talking about Isandlwana without mentioning this place,” he said. Petros Ngubane, the mayor of Umzinyathi District Municipality, which includes the Isandlwana area, said the latest developments would aid in local development.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the late King Goodwill Zwelithini wanted the roads to be developed so that tourists could easily access the historic site. He said he had been informed by Sanral officials that they had allocated R300 million to develop the roads, which are currently in a poor condition for tourists to travel on and reach the site. “Work on the roads will begin soon. Sanral has assured us of that, and they said they had set aside R300 million,” Ngubane said.

Meanwhile, it is all systems go for Saturday’s celebrations, with the Zulu regiments sent off by King Misuzulu from Ulundi on Thursday having safely arrived and taken up their positions. The infrastructure needed for the day had already been set up, and hundreds of maidens and other guests had already convened. [email protected]