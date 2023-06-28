Hollywoodbets Durban July still on track despite torrential rain and flooding in parts of city

Durban - Despite a torrential downpour that flooded homes, uprooted trees and destroyed infrastructure in various parts of Durban, the Hollywoodbets Durban July is still on track. Durban will become the epicentre of African horse racing on Saturday as it hosts the much-anticipated return of the continent's premier equestrian extravaganza.

But concerns have been raised about the Greyville track and whether it will be ready for the big race following a heavy downpour on Tuesday night. Kurt Grunewald, the senior track manager at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse said that the track had not been spared the heavy rains, but he was confident that it would be ready come Saturday. “At this point in time, we should be good to go,” he told IOL.

“We can’t force anything and we are going to see what the weather throws at us. We had anticipated some coastal rain yesterday (Tuesday) of about 20-30mm but we got much more than that. So at this point and if everything stays like this, we are hopeful that everything will go according to plan on Saturday. “At the moment the weather is fine and it is sunny out here. The forecast from today towards Saturday looks a lot better than yesterday's forecast. And hopefully no more rain and we should be in a good spot to be racing on Saturday,” Grunewald added. An anticipated crowd of 50 000 spectators are expected to descend on the Greyville Race course on Saturday, all eager to experience the electrifying atmosphere and high-end glamour unique to this event.

The event is expected to generate an estimated R431 million to the KwaZulu-Natal economy, a much needed boost to the hospitality and restaurant industry that had taken a battering by the Covid pandemic, the July looting of 2021 and the floods a year later. The Durban July event is not only a cornerstone of the KwaZulu-Natal calendar, drawing horse racing enthusiasts and fashion trend-setters from across South Africa and beyond. It also serves as a pivotal force that stimulates Durban's vibrancy and bolsters the local tourism industry, injecting vitality into the city's economic health. With a record-breaking R5m prize money at stake, the eThekwini Municipality is in full preparation mode to accommodate this adrenaline-charged spectacle at the famous Greyville Racecourse on July 1.