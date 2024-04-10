Hope for unemployed KZN doctors as 120 job posts advertised following sit-in at provincial Health offices

A week after unemployed doctors staged a sit-in at the at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health’s headquarters in Pietermaritzburg, an agreement has been reached. The Department of Health said on Tuesday that 120 doctors’ posts had already been advertised, with the recruitment process expected to be wrapped up by the of April.

It was reported that the doctors had fulfilled their community service obligations and had been waiting for appointments. “After lengthy deliberations, a meeting involving Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, head of department Sandile Tshabalala and a group of unemployed doctors, it was resolved that 120 posts will be advertised.” KZN Department of Health said the doctors had been staging a sit-in in front of the department’s provincial headquarters since last week, saying they will not leave until their demands of immediate employment are met.

“Dr Tshabalala met with a delegation from the unemployed doctors’ ad-hoc committee on two occasions last week, where he explained the department’s financial challenges, which have prevented it from filling vacant medical posts. “The doctors were advised that the department would be advertising posts, and were encouraged to apply once that process ensues.” The Department said during Tuesday’s meeting, MEC Simelane listened to the doctors' concerns, and explained the Department's financial constraints to them.