Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Jomo Sibiya issues apology over 'umfazi' video

Durban – Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Jomo Sibiya has issued an apology after he was called out on social media for comments made in a video. Managing director at Pula Nala Petroleum, Kwanele Ndlovu, took to social media to share her thoughts on the video.

It is alleged that Sibiya was involved in a verbal altercation with former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu, who had teased him about his head in a recent TikTok video. Mchunu also poked fun at defeated ANC KZN provincial leaders, including Premier Sihle Zikalala, who were defeated at the weekend at an elective conference of the party. Sibiya then referred to Mchunu as “umfazi” - an African married woman, inferring that the man was not worthy of being a man because he behaved like a woman. Ndlovu said the MEC's comments were heartbreaking and gravely infuriating.

"The MEC's work in human settlement includes protecting the dignity of women by ensuring that thieir rights to shelter and safety is realised. I shiver at discovering just what he thinks of us, our sisters, our mothers and our daughters," she said. Ndlovu has lodged a formal complaint with the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities and the Office of the Premier KZN for intervention. "I am tired of M men who are always comfortable to weaponise our existence and sling at each other with derogatory terms, insinuations and innuendos that suggest their perceived idea that women are inherently inferior to men," she added.

In a post on Facebook, Sibiya said the moment was an error in judgement. “The video circulating on social media was an error in judgement on my part for which I take full responsibility. “The video was recorded in the heat of the moment.

“I am a product of strong women, both in my upbringing and in my political development. “I am also a great champion of women advancement and equality," he wrote. "Equating someone to a woman in a derogatory way was an error for which I apologise unconditionally.

