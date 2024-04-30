Icebolethu says sorry after failing to deliver on catering promise

The Icebolethu Funeral Service has apologized after one of their service providers failed to provide catering services at a funeral this past weekend, only providing 50 Streetwise two meals.

Icebolethu had been entrusted with the task of burying, providing catering and other services for an unnamed family.

However, what unfolded was far from the dignified affair the family had envisioned.

In the video that was trending on social media, it showed members of the grieving family anxiously waiting for the arrival of the catering service at 11am. They were supposed to provide a comforting meal for the guests after the funeral service.