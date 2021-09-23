If you’re travelling on the N3 this weekend, here are the construction areas you need to be aware of

Durban – As thousands of people prepare to celebrate the long weekend away, motorists are advised to adhere to the rules of the road to ensure they get to their destinations safely. The N3 Toll Route Concession advises road users to familiarise themselves with the route and prevailing travel conditions ahead of their departures.

"Visible policing, strict law enforcement and zero tolerance of traffic offenders will be the order of the day. Satellite stations and traffic checkpoints will be operated at key locations along the N3 Toll Route," said N3TC Operations Manager, Thania Dhoogra. She said motorists need to be extra careful in construction zones. "Although construction activities will cease during the long weekend, some lane restrictions will remain in effect between Villiers and Warden near the Grootspruit Bridge, as well as in the vicinity of the Holspruit Bridge," she said.

Picture: N3TC Dhoogra said a climbing lane was currently being constructed near the Wagendrift Dam between Frere and Midway.

Although two lanes will be open to traffic during the long weekend, some delays can be expected in the vicinity of this construction site. The rest of the route will have at least two lanes open to traffic in both directions for the duration of the long weekend. High traffic volumes are expected from Thursday between midday and 6pm and again on Friday between 6am and midday.