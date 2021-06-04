IFP slam their member accused of assaulting ANC women councillors

Durban - The IFP in KZN Legislature has joined calls for the Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka to take disciplinary action against an IFP councillor, who allegedly assaulted two ANC female councillors at the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality earlier this week.

In a council meeting held at the Wembezi multipurpose centre in Estcourt, an IFP councillor, only referred to as Zulu, allegedly attacked ANC female councillor Samkelisiwe Khumalo and also allegedly swore at and threatened to assault ANC councillor Thuli Shandu in a council sitting on Monday.

Bonginkosi Kunene, IFP KZN member of the Cogta committee in the provincial legislature, said that councillor Zulu’s behaviour was unbecoming of a public office bearer and called on the Cogta MEC to take steps against him.

“It’s very unfortunate and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms, we believe that problems cannot be resolved through violence.

“Whatever differences that may exist must be negotiated, it is surprising to hear that leaders, people who are councillors can go to an extent of physically handling or handling another public representative,” Kunene said.

He further stated that the Code of Conduct for councillors did not allow such behaviour and said that MEC should immediately take steps to suspend the councillor as this was a serious break of the code of conduct in public office.

The ANC Women’s League in the Josiah Gumede Region said that it was shocked and disgusted over the brutal violation of ANC Councillors in the hands of IFP councillors.

ANCWL regional secretary Thabisile Njoko said that they were concerned about the conduct of councillor Zulu and his behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“South Africa is counted among countries with a higher rate of gender-based violence cases worldwide and we expect councillors as community leaders to be at the forefront in the fight against GBV.

“We call on the municipality speaker to intervene with immediate consequence to arrest this patriarch. We further appeal with law enforcement and Department Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to investigate the matter and arrest the perpetrator,” Njoko said.

She added that the situation reflected a deep underlying problem of a lack of morals and political intolerance in KZN.

“We really plead with political parties to join hands with the ANC in addressing femicide/GBV (gender-based violence) challenges,” Njoko added.

KZN Cogta MEC Hlomuka’s spokesperson Senzo Mzila said that Hlomuka had directed the Speaker of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality to investigate the allegations of assault that have been levelled against Zulu.

“The MEC has expressed his concern at the allegations that a female councillor was assaulted during a council sitting on Monday.

“In line with the Councillors Code of Conduct, MEC Hlomuka has directed the Speaker of the municipality to investigate this matter and provide him with a comprehensive report on this matter. The MEC has also urged councillors to be wary of the responsibility they carry as leaders within our communities,” Mzila said.

Political Bureau