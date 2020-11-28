Illegal electricity connections claim the lives of three children in PMB

Durban - The KwaZulu Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs has called for action to hold accountable those who are responsible for the illegal electricity connections that killed three children on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg. MEC Sipho Hlomuka expressed his shock and sadness at this tragic incident which has led to the loss of three innocent lives. In a statement, the MEC expressed his condolences to the families of the three children. “This tragic incident takes place at a time when we have commenced with the 16 Days of Activism against the Abuse of Women and Children campaign.

“This campaign is aimed at protecting the rights of the most vulnerable within our communities. For our province to lose three children in this manner is heart-breaking and calls for a stand against the dangerous illegal electricity connections that continue to spread in our communities. Those who make and benefit from illegal electricity connections must be held accountable,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka has called on the Msunduzi Municipality to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and hold to account those who are responsible for the illegal connections.

He has also appealed to residents of Jika Joe to come forward with any information that might assist in apprehending those responsible for the spread of illegal connections.

IOL