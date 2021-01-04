Induna arrested for KZN murder
Durban - A KZN induna is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Nkosi Xulu, who was kidnapped and set alight.
According to KZN police, the 58-year-old was arrested on Sunday by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.
On December 13 around 1pm, Xulu was kidnapped from his home at Emasangweni in Melmoth.
“He was allegedly set alight by the suspects. He sustained serious burn wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention where he later died,” said KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.
She said charges of murder and kidnapping were opened at the Melmoth SAPS.
Following the murder, police arrested three brothers.
Mankomane Biyela, 35, Njabulo Biyela, 34, and Phiwayinkosi Biyela, 37, were charged with murder and made their first appearance in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court on December 22.
All four suspects will appear in court on January 5.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests.
IOL