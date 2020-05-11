Investigation launched after Ballito scuffle over boy goes viral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - An investigation has been launched after a scuffle between a Durban father and two officials from the KwaDukuza Municipality went viral on social media on Monday. In the video, which is just over one minute, the two officers are seen entering a property. They walk up to the child and grab him. The child then starts crying and a man, thought to be his father, runs to grab his other arm. Screengrabs from the video which has gone viral on social media

Screengrabs from the video which has gone viral on social media

Screengrabs from the video which has gone viral on social media

A scuffle ensues over the child. After a few seconds, the men let the youngster go and he is told to run to another adult woman, standing nearby. The officers then grab the father and handcuff him. They walk towards the gate, attempting to leave and are still holding onto the man.

Municipal spokesperson, Sipho Mkhize, said they were aware of the incident.

"KwaDukuza Municipality notes the video making rounds on social media of two of its peace officers who 'seem' to be in a scuffle with father and child in the Shaka's Rock area in Ballito. At the outset, we want to say that we do not condone any form of abuse levelled against our residents particularly women and children," he said.

Mkhize said they were engaged with an internal investigation to ascertain facts of the whole incident but do take cognisance of the emotive issues that the circulating video has stirred.

"KwaDukuza Municipality will issue a formal statement on this subject, once it has concluded the relevant consultations. We appeal for calm and cooperation in our community whilst we endeavour to deal with this matter," he said.

Residents have expressed their disgust at the treatment of the child. Some have complained that the officers were not wearing masks or PPE.