Ipid launches toll-free number for communities to report police misconduct
Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has launched a toll free number which the public can use to report police misconduct.
The feature was launched by Ipid executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng at a media briefing on Monday.
She said while a majority of the officers within the SAPS were hardworking, dedicated and honest, some did disgrace the organisation by their actions.
"Any transgression committed by any officer of the law, erodes the trust and confidence communities have towards the police. Many of these police turned criminals have been brought before the courts. Some wrongdoing is brought to light by members of the public. Communities also continue to blow the whistle on sub-standard services they at times receive at police stations," she said.
She said Ipid continues to take down criminals masquerading as police officials.
The launch of the hotline number means that communities will have better access to justice and recourse.
Ntlatseng urged communities to use the number wisely and responsibly.
"Now communities can report officers who sleep on duty, who turn away crimes of gender-based and domestic violence at police stations, those who abuse state resources and state vehicles, those who harass or intimidate citizens, those who aid in the sale of drugs and protect drug dealers and those who are corrupt," she said.
IOL