Ipid launches toll-free number for communities to report police misconduct

Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has launched a toll free number which the public can use to report police misconduct.

The feature was launched by Ipid executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng at a media briefing on Monday.

She said while a majority of the officers within the SAPS were hardworking, dedicated and honest, some did disgrace the organisation by their actions.

"Any transgression committed by any officer of the law, erodes the trust and confidence communities have towards the police. Many of these police turned criminals have been brought before the courts. Some wrongdoing is brought to light by members of the public. Communities also continue to blow the whistle on sub-standard services they at times receive at police stations," she said.

She said Ipid continues to take down criminals masquerading as police officials.