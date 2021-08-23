It was a surprise birthday lunch, says KZN MEC accused of hosting 'super-spreader' event
DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, has refuted allegations that she hosted a super-spreader event at the weekend.
Simelane said the event was in fact a surprise party for her birthday.
"I accepted an invite to a purported meeting which turned out to be a surprise lunch for my birthday," she said.
The MEC said the luncheon took place at a private venue and was organised and attended by her close family and friends.
Simelane said there was adequate social distancing and she personally counted 36 people in attendance.
Guests were also encouraged to adhere to social distancing and to constantly use the hand sanitiser freely available at the venue.
“There were two main tables at this sizeable and well-ventilated venue, with some attendees opting to be seated at the veranda,” Simelane said.
She added that there was a moment at the party when people stood up to dance and were not wearing masks as they were also eating at the time.
Simelane has expressed regret and added that she will be submitting a report to the premier.
The MEC was slammed by opposition parties for the event.
DA chief whip in the legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, called for an investigation.
"If the MEC of Health, no less, does not believe the rules apply to her, then she cannot continue to lead or be the face of KZN’s campaign against the pandemic. She is not fit to hold office if she cannot lead by example. The DA believes that this action has again placed the entire Cabinet and provincial government in disrepute," he said.
The IFP’s Ncamisile Nkwanyana said those found guilty of contravening Covid-19 regulations must be brought to book – regardless of who they are – and prosecuted without fear or favour.
IOL