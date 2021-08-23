It was a surprise birthday lunch, says KZN MEC accused of hosting 'super-spreader' event

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, has refuted allegations that she hosted a super-spreader event at the weekend. Simelane said the event was in fact a surprise party for her birthday.

"I accepted an invite to a purported meeting which turned out to be a surprise lunch for my birthday," she said. The MEC said the luncheon took place at a private venue and was organised and attended by her close family and friends. Simelane said there was adequate social distancing and she personally counted 36 people in attendance.

Guests were also encouraged to adhere to social distancing and to constantly use the hand sanitiser freely available at the venue. “There were two main tables at this sizeable and well-ventilated venue, with some attendees opting to be seated at the veranda,” Simelane said. She added that there was a moment at the party when people stood up to dance and were not wearing masks as they were also eating at the time.

Simelane has expressed regret and added that she will be submitting a report to the premier. The MEC was slammed by opposition parties for the event. DA chief whip in the legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, called for an investigation.