It’s not an error: Language board clarifies SA money spelling furore

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has clarified that there is no spelling errors on the new notes issued last week by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). This follows public outrage amid claims that a word was misspelt on the new R100 note.

According to reports, the Xitsonga community noted that the wording on the previous R100 read “Bangi-Nkulu”. On the new R100 note, it reads “Bangikulu”. The PanSALB explained that “Bangikulu”, as reflected on the upgraded banknotes, was accurate, correct and consistent with the revised Spelling & Orthography Rules published by the Pan South African Language Board in May 2022. The chairperson of the Xitsonga National Language Body, Dr Arnold Mushwana, said there were consultations between the SARB and PanSALB and the terms were verified and authenticated by the Xitsonga National Language Body.

Mushwana said the Xitsonga NLB pointed out that in prior notes, “bangikulu” was spelt erroneously, with an “N” that was not supposed to be there. The following is the explanation for why the Xitsonga NLB advised the removal of the “N” in the current banknotes. The new SA R100 note Picture: SARB

“Bangikulu is a compound noun which is formed by two words, the noun ‘bangi’ and the adjective stem ‘-kulu’ to form bangikulu. The /n/ cannot be accounted as to where it is coming from. As much as we cannot say bangi leyinkulu/yinkulu, we also cannot say banginkulu. “The /n/ that goes with the adjective stem ‘-kulu’ can only be accounted for on nouns that pertain to humans. Matsalanankulu, mhaninkulu, and papankulu are a few examples. This is because the /n/ on these words is a allomorph of /mu/, which can stand as a prefix of class 1 words,” Mushwana explained.