Eskom announced on Monday that the power utility will move to stage 6 loadshedding from 6pm. File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media

Cape Town - Eskom announced on Monday that the power utility will move to stage 6 loadshedding from 6pm. "We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. The heavy rains has caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations," Eskom said just after 5.30pm on Monday.

"We remind and assure customers that loadshedding at Stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6 requires 6000MW to be rotationally loadshed.

"Eskom's emergency response command centre and technical teams will be working through the night to restore units as soon as possible. Eskom is working closely large industry to assist with further load curtailment," the power utility said.

The higher the loadshedding stage the more frequently you will experience blackouts and the greater the number of customers who will be affected across the country.