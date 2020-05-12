JUST IN: Seven people killed in KZN horror crash

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care paramedics, it appears a vehicle lost control around the bend and rolled several times just before 6am.

Jamieson said the accident took place on the M19 Umgeni Interchange joining the N2 north bound. Durban - Seven people were killed in a vehicle crash on the M19 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.





Seven people have been killed in a crash on Tuesday morning. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics .





Jamieson said the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment had to be used to extricate the bodies and sole survivor from the vehicle.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Supplied: Rescue Care Paramedics







"At this stage seven people have lost their lives and one person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries."





Jamieson said the scene was still active and SAPS and Metro police were on scene to investigate further.





He added traffic was affected and urged motorist to use alternative routes.





