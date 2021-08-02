JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims slams leader’s arrest, as police prepare to add charges

DURBAN: The #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims coalition has slammed police over the arrest of convenor Jackie Shandu. Shandu was arrested for his “One Indian, one bullet” comment he made during a march, which ended on the steps of the Durban City Hall, on Thursday last week.

Charges were brought against Shandu by leader of African Democratic Change Visvin Reddy. According to the coalition spokesperson Phezukonke Mthethwa, police are expected to add a charge of contravention of the Cybercrimes Act, in addition to charges of contravention of the Rioters Assemblies Act, and incitement of public violence and racial hatred. He said Shandu met with police today.

"The #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims notes the abuse of the criminal justice system, given the fact Jackie Shandu was incarcerated without a warrant of arrest on level 1 charges, an attempt to silence those who are critics of skewed racial power relations. It is clear that there was political pressure to arrest Shandu, hence the intent to add charges retrospectively," Mthethwa said. He said the government has shown no intention to resolve ideological crisis brought up by the “Phoenix Massacre”, which now affects Africans in particular, and society in general. "The brutal killings of Africans by Indians can no longer be ignored," he added.

Mthethwa said they are calling for Shandu's release. Reddy welcomed Shandu's arrest. "Anyone spewing such hatred must face the full might of the law. We also want those behind the looting, mass destruction, and murders, behind bars. The real enemy of our people is poverty and unemployment," he said.