K9 member shot in Pietermaritzburg gun battle is back home and on the mend

DURBAN - DUKE, the K9 member that survived a gunshot wound, is on the road to recovery. Duke has been released into the care of her handler, the Hilton Veterinary Hospital confirmed yesterday.

Duke was one of three SAPS K9 Unit dogs that were shot in a gun exchange between criminals and the police in Bishopstowe. The other two dogs, Simba and Shaka, died at the scene. Police had been following up on the murder of acting Ndwedwe SAPS station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde, who was shot multiple times along the R614 last month. His 9mm service pistol and R5 rifle were taken from his vehicle. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said officers followed up on information about the suspects’ whereabouts.

MORE ON THIS Sad day for SAPS K9 units after two dogs killed in gun battle with wanted killers

When the officers intercepted the gang's maroon Jeep, the suspects fired at police and a shoot-out ensued. The K9 unit responded when the fled into the nearby sugar cane field. Mogale said a K9 officer and his dog, Shaka, entered the sugar cane field, following the trail made by the two suspects.

"One suspect was located and was engaged by Shaka. The suspect fatally shot the dog as he also fired at the members. The suspect was fatally shot when the members returned fire," Mogale said. A second K9 unit officer and his dog, Simba, joined the team in tracking the third suspect. "Simba engaged the suspect but, unfortunately, was fatally wounded and so was the suspect. The suspect was found to have been in possession of an unlicensed firearm," Mogale said.

With the assistance of the Airwing and another K9 officer with his dog Duke tracked the fourth suspect. The suspect shot Duke and fled deeper into the dense bushes.