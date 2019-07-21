Kearsney College choir performs a rendition of a Johnny Clegg song. Photo: Supplied.

Kearsney College’s choir is to pay tribute to music legend Johnny Clegg, who died of pancreatic cancer this week. The 64-member choir will give a Supper Theatre performance at the college in Botha’s Hill on Thursday.

After Clegg died, the choir performed two of his songs at East Coast Radio in Durban. The station live-streamed the choir’s renditions of Asimbonanga and The Crossing on Facebook, where the young singers received over a million views.

The studio recording has elicited an outpouring of appreciation for Clegg, as well as praise for the choir.“It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Johnny Clegg. His songs had a huge impact on generations of our boys and became firm favourites to perform,” Kearsney College said in a tweet.

Clegg’s fusion of Zulu and Western music made him a pioneer in the music industry. He broke barriers through song and dance, when racial tensions ran high.

An outspoken critic of apartheid, he expressed a vision of a better South Africa through his music. Thursday’s performance will start at 7pm and tickets are available through Quicket.

Sunday Tribune