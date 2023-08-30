Kholeka Gcaleka tipped to be SA’s next Public Protector, but who is she?

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is tipped to be named the country's next Public Protector. On Tuesday, the ad hoc committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector recommended Gcaleka as the next PP. She has already served as acting PP following the suspension of advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and holds the post of deputy PP.

The committee chairperson, Cyril Xaba, explained that after names were eliminated after last week's interviews, seven of the 11 committee members voted for Gcaleka. "The majority of members agreed that she would be in a position to strengthen the work of the PPSA and restore the morale in the office," Xaba said. Who is advocate Kholeka Gcaleka?

She was born in Gauteng and grew up in uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal. Gcaleka holds a LLB Degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a LLM Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Johannesburg. According to www.pprotect.org, Gcaleka established herself as a lawyer and prosecutor at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), honing her skills in the areas of gender-based violence and human trafficking. She is the former first black woman national chairperson of the Society of State Advocates.

Gcaleka has served as a Special Advisor to Ministers in the departments of Public Service and Administration, Home Affairs and Finance, focusing on administration, legal, legislation, policy development, strategy, compliance and governance. She has also served on the Committee of Enquiry probing municipalities in Gauteng and on several boards. However, there has been contention over the ad hoc committee’s nomination. IOL reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Democratic Alliance (DA), and Freedom Front Plus on Tuesday refused to support Gcaleka.

The EFF had initially asked that she be excluded from the process because of her Phala Phala report, which they have questioned. The report is being taken on review. Gcaleka’s stint at the NPA came back to haunt her during the interview process when she was grilled by DA member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach for her vocal support of former NPA head Menzi Simelane when she was chairperson of the Prosecutors' Association. The ad hoc committee’s report on Gcaleka’s recommendation will be sent to the National Assembly for its consideration.