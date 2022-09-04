King Misuzulu pleads with men to lead the fight to end gender-based violence

Ngwavuma – Zulu monarch King Misuzulu has pleaded with men to lead the fight to end gender based violence (GBV). The 47-year-old monarch, who took over the throne from his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, says it pains him that South Africa tops the charts in gender-based violence.

As such, he said the time has come for women and children to be protected and men must lead in that regard. The king made this plea on Saturday while addressing the first leg of the annual Zulu reed at eMachobeni Palace in Ngwavuma, near the South Africa-Eswatini border line in northern KwaZulu-Natal. “The late king used to preach that women should not be beaten or abused, instead they should be treated with care like eggs.

“However, it is painful when one looks at the statistics of gender-based violence, it is us (KwaZulu-Natal) who lead in this. “I plead with all Zulu men to lead in best behaviour and respect for women,” the king pleaded in Zulu. Unlike his late father, the young king had become known for delivering short speeches.

It was the case again on the day as he addressed the gathering, saying he was not one for long speeches, but it was for maidens to showcase their dancing skills. However, in his short speech, the King appreciated the support he got when he was challenged for the throne by his brother, Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu, the fist born son of the late king. Notably, his appreciation went to Nontembeko Boyce, the speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Earlier, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza had given Boyce a pat on the back for that bravery. “Thank Mam Boyce, as Inkosi (Chiliza) has said, we come a long way with you. You have always co-operated with me,” the king said. Boyce broke ranks with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government last year and attended the commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana when funding and support has been withdrawn until the battle for the throne had been settled.

