King Shaka International Airport scoops tops honours at World Airport Awards

Durban - The King Shaka International Airport has scooped this year's award for Best Regional Airport in Africa and Best Airport Staff in Africa serving 5 to10 million passengers.

This is the tenth time that the airport has secured this accolade and the second consecutive year and the third time in four years that has come out on top in the service category. Cape Town International Airport was runner-up in the staff service category. KSIA also celebrates its 10th birthday this year.

The World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

Mpumi Mpofu, Airports Company South Africa’s CEO, said these accolades affirmed the importance placed on quality across every dimension of the passenger’s airport experience.

"We are delighted to be recognised and especially proud that the awards reflect the continuing dedication and efforts of airport staff. We are still in the early stages of what is going to be an exceptionally challenging time for the entire value chain in the aviation sector. These awards show that as a company we have the right approach and the right staff to deliver a safe and secure airport experience in the months ahead,” he said.