DURBAN - A 25-year-old man arrested in connection with two murders in Cato Manor in Durban in 2018 and 2019 will appear in court soon, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. The Cato Manor detective team worked tirelessly to trace the suspect, tracking his movements at Amaoti near Inanda in Durban, but he remained elusive, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"On Friday, the team of dedicated detectives held observation at Umngeni after their investigations revealed that he is working in that area. While conducting observation, the suspect was spotted," he said.

"He attempted to flee when he realised that police were about to pounce on him. While making a dash for freedom, police officers chased and arrested him. He is linked to two cases of murder. He is alleged to have killed people with bricks and sticks in two separate incidents after arguments at Cato Manor."

In the last murder case which was reported on January 1, 2019, the victim was attacked by a group of people at Nsimbini. The victim was allegedly assaulted with sticks and bricks and died as a results of his injuries.

A case of murder was opened at Cato Manor police station. Following a swift investigation five suspects were arrested. The latest arrest brings the group arrested for the murder to six.

"Detectives are pleased with the results of their investigations. Citizens should realise that in a province where murders such as these are rampant, police will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. Too many people lose their lives as a result of trivial arguments. We are appealing for people to control their tempers and not take the lives of others so lightly," Zwane said.