KwaZulu-Natal marks significant employment growth

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the largest employment increase in the country for Q3 of 2023, according to the latest data from Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has attributed this success to the Provincial Government's targeted efforts and collaborations with business and social partners.

The unemployment rate in the province has dropped by 1.6% in Q3:2023, marking a continued positive trend from the growth recorded in the second quarter of the year. Premier Dube-Ncube emphasised the collective efforts of the Provincial Government, labour, and the business community, including local and international investors, in driving this economic growth, crucial for addressing unemployment and poverty. She said a key contributor to this achievement is the S’thesha Waya-Waya stimulus initiative, a state-led programme aimed at job creation across various sectors. The Premier also highlighted efforts to tackle youth unemployment, a persistent issue in the province, through specific programmes and policies.

These include the Youth Empowerment Fund, which allocates R90 million to youth-owned entities, with an additional R100 million to be made available soon. Furthermore, the Premier underlined the importance of Operation Vula in opening economic opportunities for youth, women, military veterans, and persons with disabilities. Public-private partnerships have been instrumental in creating opportunities in the maritime and aviation sectors. Another significant focus for the province is the digital economy.