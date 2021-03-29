KZN businesses closed for selling prohibited skin lightening creams, expired food

DURBAN – MEC of Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay conducted the inspection yesterday, and said he intended doing inspections consistently and not just every five years. Some businesses were closed for selling expired food items. Picture: Supplied Pillay and the Mayor of uMhlathuze, Councillor Mdu Mhlongo inspected three supermarkets and a hardware store. Spokesperson Bheki Mbanjwa said two of those businesses had to be closed down due to serious concerns over health and safety. “Compliance notices were also issued to all four businesses for transgressions including the sale of prohibited skin lightening creams and selling expired food items. “Skin lightening creams were being sold for R60. Owners and employees in some of the shops also failed to produce documentation to prove they were in the country legally.”

The department said about R6 000 worth of prohibited skin lightening creams were seized by officials in one shop alone.

MEC Ravi Pillay said enforcement will continue on a daily basis saying that the health and safety of people was important. Picture: Supplied

“These creams contain harmful substances and may cause skin cancer. Expired food items seized include concentrated juices, chips and packets of instant maize meal porridge.”

Speaking after the inspections MEC Pillay said enforcement will continue on a daily basis.

“In this area here we have seen the issue of goods not being labelled properly and also the goods that have expired being sold.

“We cannot play with the health and safety of our people. We want to boost the township and rural economy but we want people to comply with the laws of our country. There has to be consequence management whether in the form of fines or deportation”.

