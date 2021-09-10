KZN cash guard accused of stealing R2m, arrested after 4 years on the run

DURBAN – A cash-in-transit guard, accused of stealing millions of Rands during a routine drop off in 2017, has been arrested. Four years ago, the man was part of a group of employees who were delivering cash in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged that the suspect was driving a cash-in-transit vehicle in Richards Bay. KZN SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said while the suspect’s crew was loading money into an ATM, the suspect vanished with money bags. “The total amount of cash that went missing was R2 million. A case of theft was opened at Richards Bay SAPS. The docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime for further investigation," she said.

Captain Gwala said the 37-year-old man had been on the run since 2017 and a warrant of arrest had been issued by the court. “He was arrested on Thursday in the Empangeni CBD by the Empangeni K9 Unit and Crime Intelligence,” she said. Earlier this year, a former cash guard appeared in court after he allegedly stole R2.4m. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in December 2019, the suspect, who was an employee at G4S, stole R2.4 million from the G4S Cash Solutions depot in Westville,“ Mogale said.