KZN cop facing murder charge after fatal shooting at Nkandla petrol station

Durban - A police officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man dead following an altercation at a petrol station in Nkandla, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Ndileka Cola, said Constable Buyisani Biyela was on his way home when he stopped at the station to get something to eat.

"The accused was allegedly not wearing a mask and he requested a cashier to assist him while he was standing outside. There was reportedly an exchange of words between the officer and four other men at the station which led to one of the men assaulting the officer," Cola said.

She said the officer fired shots at the group and one of the men was fatally wounded. The others managed to flee.

"The officer was arrested and Ipid investigators attended the post mortem which was held in Eshowe.