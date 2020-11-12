KZN cop jailed for killing colleague who filmed him drinking on sick leave

Durban - A Durban policeman who killed his colleague because he allegedly filmed him while drinking on sick leave was jailed for life. Sithembiso Innocent Nhleko, 31, a former police constable, was convicted of the murder of Melusi Thokoza Sibisi, a sergeant, in the Durban High Court this week. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the accused shot the deceased in “cold blood” after a dispute at the Ekhombe Police Community Service Centre on May 24, 2019. Sibisi was the commander at the service centre. According to Mhlongo, Nhleko informed Sibisi he was off sick for the day.

“Nhleko was however allegedly seen drinking at the police barracks later on that day.

“Nhleko noticed Sibisi, who appeared to have been trying to capture pictures or video footage of Nhleko drinking, yet he reported off sick.

“The accused became angry and went back to his home to fetch his service pistol. Upon his return to the Community Service Centre, Nhleko opened fire on Sergeant Sibisi.”

Mhlongo said the investigation was conducted by the Richard’s Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

“The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment with aggravating circumstances for the murder of a police official.”

