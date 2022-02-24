KZN cops appeal for help in finding 'heavily pregnant' Paddock woman

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal is appealing to the community to help them locate a missing woman. SAPS KZN spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Thandeka Brightness Ngwazi of Nkulu ward in Paddock had not been seen in over 10 days.

"She left home on 13 February 2022 to go to a church meeting in the Oshabeni area and has been missing since. She is also nine months pregnant," Mbele said. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is requested to urgently contact Detective Sergeant Mthembu on 078 3780 319/ 039 679 1605 or Crime Stop 0860 010 111. Meanwhile, Esikhaleni police are appealing to the community for assistance in locating Dumisani ‘Mabhedane’ Mthethwa (53) of Reserve 18 in Esikhaleni.

Dumisani Mabhedane Mthethwa of Reserve 18 in Esikhaleni went missing in October last year. Picture: SAPS He went missing on 15 October 2021 and it’s unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.