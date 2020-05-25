KZN councillor shot dead outside his home

Durban - African National Congress councillor, Philip Mkhwanazi, was shot dead outside his home in Khula Village near St Lucia in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday morning. He had reportedly been waiting for mechanics to complete work on his vehicle when two men approached him and fired at him. It is alleged that more than 20 shots were fired. Mkhwanazi served in the Mtubatuba local municipality under the Mkhanyakude district. His murder has been condemned by MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka.

"This is a senseless murder which comes at a time when the sphere of local government across the province is making immense strides in delivering services to communities under the toughest of conditions. As the sphere of local government in the province, we are saddened by the loss of yet another foot soldier in the battle to bring adequate services closer to our communities,” Hlomuka said.

He has urged police to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this ultimate act of cowardice.

“The murder of a public representative is tantamount subversion of democracy because councillors are servants of the people elected directly by the people,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka has passed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Cllr Mkhwanazi, the community of Mtubatuba which he served with such dedication and to the political home of the councillor, the African National Congress.

He has also urged community members to come forward with any information in their possession that could assist in the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for this heinous act.

Police are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.