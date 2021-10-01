KZN Department of Health probes teen’s rape at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital

DURBAN – The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has launched an investigation following allegations that an 18-year-old was raped at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital at the weekend. Community activist, Jonathan Annipen, said they were informed that teen was sexually assaulted by a fellow patient at the hospital.

He said both are psychiatric patients at the hospital. Speaking to eNCA on Thursday, Annipen said the suspect allegedly followed the woman into a bathroom where he assaulted her and the matter was reported to the hospital. He said the matter has since been reported to police.

Annipen claimed that hospital staff were apprehensive about reporting the matter as she is a psychiatric patient. "The family insisted that a SAPS case be opened and a rape kit was also done. We are concerned about that because it takes between four – six weeks for the rape kit results to be issued. For a matter like this, it is serious and should be fast-tracked," he said. He has also been in contact with the teen’s family.

KZN Health Head of Department, Dr Sandile Tshabalala, confirmed that they were aware of the rape allegations. “As a department, we are extremely concerned by these allegations and we can also confirm that this matter was reported to the SAPS on the same day that it allegedly occurred. “An internal investigation has also been instituted into this alleged incident,” he said.

Tshabalala said the family was issued with an Occurrence Book number which is the equivalent of an SAPS case number. “It is untrue that both patients were kept in the same ward after the incident. “The female patient has been transferred to another health-care facility for ongoing medical care.