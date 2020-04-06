KZN Economic MEC to announce stimulus plan for businesses affected by Covid-19

Durban - MEC for Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is set to announce a series of interventions aimed stimulating the economy and assisting emerging entrepreneurs over the next few months.

"Our focus is to turn around the situation in response to the devastating impact caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. We reiterate our commitments to ensure an equal distribution of resources in the hands of the state."

"We understand that small players such as co-operatives, informal traders such as street traders and hawkers have been badly affected. We undertake not to leave small players behind as they play a critical role in our economy," she said.

Dube-Ncube said the interventions to be announced are primarily aimed at bridging the widening gap between the first and second economies.

She added that the criteria for qualification to access government support will be transparent and will demonstrate a sense of responsibility.