KZN emergency teams rescue pregnant women, stranded after La Mercy mudslide engulfs house
DURBAN: Emergency crews have rescued two pregnant women following a landslide in La Mercy on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
Paul Herbst, a spokesperson at IPSS Medical Rescue, said together with the SAPS, Metro Police Search and Rescue and SAPS K9 Search and Rescue units, they attended to the scene just after 8am.
“A bank collapsed causing a mudslide to engulf the house. Two females, both pregnant, were trapped in the house. Rescue workers managed to successfully rescue the two ladies with no injuries," he said.
All occupants of the property were found to be safe and accounted for.
KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has directed provincial disaster management teams to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse and mudslide.
"We are thankful that no life was lost in this incident," he said.
IOL