KZN emerges as epicentre of Covid-19 in SA as second wave trails off

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has emerged as the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa with 6 755 active cases as of Sunday night, the Department of Health daily figures shows.

Cape Town has the second most recorded active cases at 4 832 followed by the North West with 2 930.

The Eastern Cape has the least number of active cases with 281people currently infected.

KwaZulu-Natal has a total of 315 267 people who have recovered from the virus that first emerged in the province a year ago with a total of 9 832 people succumbing to the virus.

The Department of Health figures comes amid the second wave of the Covid-19 virus trailing off and the country under level 1 of a lockdown.