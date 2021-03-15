KZN emerges as epicentre of Covid-19 in SA as second wave trails off
Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has emerged as the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa with 6 755 active cases as of Sunday night, the Department of Health daily figures shows.
Cape Town has the second most recorded active cases at 4 832 followed by the North West with 2 930.
The Eastern Cape has the least number of active cases with 281people currently infected.
KwaZulu-Natal has a total of 315 267 people who have recovered from the virus that first emerged in the province a year ago with a total of 9 832 people succumbing to the virus.
The Department of Health figures comes amid the second wave of the Covid-19 virus trailing off and the country under level 1 of a lockdown.
South Africa has had 1 454 290 people recover from the virus with a recovery rate of 95%.
As of Sunday, the total number of deaths in the country stood at 51 326.
Kwa-Zulu Natal had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, at 20 followed by Free State 27, Gauteng 12, Western Cape 5 and the Eastern Caoe, 1.
Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape all reported 0 deaths.
