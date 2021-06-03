KZN farm attack: Two in court for Neil McKay’s murder

DURBAN - TWO men accused of strangling a KwaZulu-Natal farmer in April have appeared in court.

Bongani Mkhwanazi and Bokang Petrose Tsatsi are accused of murdering Neil McKay at his Winterton farm. The two, aged 18 and 23, allegedly tied McKay's hands while he was seated in his wheelchair and ransacked his home.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mkhwanazi and Tsatsi allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash, binoculars and a speaker.

"Last month, a team of dedicated detectives from Winterton SAPS managed to make a breakthrough when they arrested two suspects. Mkhwanazi was arrested in the Khethani area in Winterton, while Tsatsi was nabbed in Acaciaville in Ladysmith where he had been hiding," she said.

Gwala said Tsatsi was found in possession of the dead farmer’s binoculars and a speaker. They made their court appearance last month.

"The two suspects are appearing again before the Colenso Magistrate’s Court today for a formal bail application," she said.

The DA's Alf Lees said they were horrified at McKay's murder.

"We are also appalled by the news that the reason he was crippled was because of in an initial farm attack some 20 years ago. In that attack he was shot and disabled. It seems that despite the passing of 20 years, the attackers who crippled Neil McKay have never been convicted," Lees said.

Lees said McKay was a gentle and friendly man of peace who apparently refused to carry or even have a gun.

IOL