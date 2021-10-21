KZN farmer, who allegedly killed teen for retrieving cows on his farm, denied bail

DURBAN: A KwaZulu-Natal farmer, who was arrested for killing a 17-year-old boy on his Glencoe farm, has been denied bail. The Glencoe Magistrate’s Court ruled on Thursday that farmer, Garth Simpson, 68, remain in custody until the start of his trial for the murder of of Qiniso Dlamini last month.

According to the Northern Natal News, the magistrate said that the defence failed to prove exceptional circumstances, and that Simpson’s age did not constitute exceptional circumstances. The magistrate also agreed with the State’s assertions that the community would be up in arms if Simpson were to be released on bail, the Northern Natal News reported. Upon hearing the news, community members rejoiced outside court. The case was postponed to November 26 for further investigations, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara of the NPA said.

In addition to the charge of murder, Simpson is also charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Qiniso was shot and killed on Simpson’s farm in September. The Daily News has reported that Simpson is being provided with legal assistance by civil rights organisation AfriForum.

AfriForum believed that Simpson had a good defence and stood a good chance of being acquitted. According to Dlamini’s family, the teenager had gone to fetch cows, and had allegedly been locked inside the farm. It was while retrieving the cows, which belonged to his family, that he was allegedly shot, according to his family.