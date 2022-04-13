KZN floods: extra emergency and police deployed to KZN

Durban - Extra personnel is expected to arrive in KwaZulu-Natal to help with mop up efforts following torrential rains in the last five days. More than 50 people have lost their lives in the floods.

On Wednesday, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said there are additional resources that have been deployed. "We have air support and other members coming to assist with rescue missions. There are also teams coming to support our members," he said. Mkhwanazi said there is a limited number of mortuary vans, and police are having to transport the deceased to morgues.

"We definitely needed more resources, and a lot of members have been deployed. About 300 are arriving today," he said. Meanwhile, Netcare has confirmed that their major incident response team has been deployed to the province. "We would like the people of KZN to know that, as always, we are here to support them through this crisis and that we will continue to do the very best we can while ensuring their safety and that of our frontline heroes," said GM of Emergency, Trauma, Transplant and CSI, Mande Toubkin.

Toubkin added that staff within all Netcare operations are fully trained in the effective implementation of a major incident plan. "With the full support and cooperation of a well-prepared team, an entire evacuation procedure can be undertaken swiftly and in an orderly manner should it be necessary," Toubkin said. Medi Response KZN spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said teams from Rescue South Africa and Nelson Mandela University have travelled to KZN to help with rescue and recovery efforts. IOL