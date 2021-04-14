KZN guard filmed in sex romp with prisoner is fired
DURBAN - The female prison warden filmed in a sex romp with a male prisoner at a KwaZulu-Natal prison has been fired.
Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the official was dismissed from the Ncome Correctional Facility.
He said a second official, a female officer who allowed the two to use her office for their tryst, has also been dismissed.
"This outcome emanates from a disciplinary processes which was instituted following the unfortunate incident. The inmate involved was also not spared any mercy as he has been reclassified into Maximum category, he lost privileges and has been moved to another facility," Nxumalo said.
"As the DCS had assured the nation in March 2021 that it was probing the matter, it needed to move with speed, following the prescribed processes in ensuring that the incident was investigated fully and appropriate corrective measures taken.
“The Department of Correctional Services wants to reiterate that coitus acts and other forms of sexual attachment or illicit romance between officials and inmates can never be allowed nor tolerated," he added.
Nxumalo said the code of conduct is explicit to this regard and those found to have breached this barrier shall face the consequences. "DCS will not hesitate to act against any form of transgressions. Ideal correctional officials must be exemplary not only to inmates, but to the broader general society," he said.
