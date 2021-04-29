KZN Health slapped with R10m lawsuit over 2014 medical negligence birth claim

Durban – THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has been ordered to pay out R10 million to a family after apparent negligence by nursing staff led to complications at birth for a newborn girl.

As a result the child suffers from mental and physical challenges and has to undergo extensive treatment.

The department has already paid our R2m and is expected to make the rest of the payment by May 26.

The woman claimed that in April 2014 she visited a clinic where she was examined. At the time, she was 20 years old and this was her first pregnancy.

Her baby was due in November. According to her claim, she went back for a few more check-ups before the baby's birth.

In September, during one of her prenatal visits, the woman said she told staff that she has been experiencing headaches and blurry vision.

She said two months later she went to St Apollinaris Hospital after suffering stomach pains. She was told to sit on the bench and later that same afternoon, she was examined.

According to her claim, doctors then informed her that she had gone into labour earlier in the day. Staff then put a foetal monitor on her stomach to record the contractions and baby's heartbeat.

She said she was given antibiotics and examined again at 11pm.

The woman said her baby went into distress and she was prepped for an emergency caesarean section.

When her baby was born, the woman claimed that she had to be resuscitated and responded after five minutes and she had an intravenous line inserted.

The woman said the child was examined twice and was lethargic and non responsive.

Furthermore, when she was assessed later, it was found that she had inhaled meconium and was suffering from respiratory distress and birth asphyxia.

The woman claimed that staff failed to notify the medical officer of her daughter's complications.

Due to her health issues, the girl requires extensive treatment and therapy.

