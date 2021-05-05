KZN, here are your Covid-19 vaccination sites

DURBAN - THE National Health Department has opened several more vaccine sites across the country as it hopes to vaccinate more people in the coming weeks.

Currently, 339 655 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

This morning, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the locations of the active sites across the country, with nine sites set up in KZN District Municipalities.

They are:

iLembe DM - General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital

Harry Gwala DM - Christ the King Hospital

Umkhanyakude DM - Hlabisa Hospital

King Cetshwayo DM - Ngwelezane Hospital

Zululand DM - Vryheid Hospital

Umzinyathi DM - Dundee Hospital

uMgungundlovu DM - Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg Hospital

Uthukela DM - Ladysmith Hospital

eThekwini MM - Netcare St Augustine's Hospital

Meanwhile, vaccine registration, for persons 60 and over, officially opened last month.

The Electronic Vaccination Data System or EVDS allows each person to register their details on the portal as part of government's Sisonke Programme.

Using a tablet, laptop, smart phone or computer, log onto https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za and follow the instructions.

You can also dial *134*832*ID number# or just dial *134*832# if you do not have an ID number. You can also register via WhatsApp by sending the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456.

- Follow the instructions and enter all the information requested

- You will need your ID (passport, Asylum seeker number, RSA ID or refugee number)

- Enter the location where you want to be vaccinated (work or home)

- If you are a member of a medical aid, you will need the name of your medical aid and your medical aid number.

The Health Department has released the second edition of the IChoose VacciNation bulletin with further information on EVDS and details of vaccination sites across the country.

