KZN in race against time to vaccinate 7.2 million people before March 2022

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to ramp up the province's vaccination efforts as the fight against the Covid pandemic rages on. Zikalala said KZN is engaged in a race against time to vaccinate at least 7.2 million people before the end of March next year. As per the KZN Health Department, at least 2 139 515 people have been vaccinated so far.

On Friday, Zikalala will lead a delegation to Mandeni in northern KZN in an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated. “We are inspired by the mantra of ’No one must be left behind’ when it comes to getting vaccinated. I will be going out to convince those who are undecided and who harbour fear over the vaccine to go ahead and get the jab,” he said. According to the Department of Health, 15 447 034 vaccines have been administered, with 241 867 of those having been administered on Wednesday.