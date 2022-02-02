KZN learners rushed to hospital after eating lollipops
Durban - At least 46 children from a KwaZulu-Natal primary school were rushed to hospital after they complained of stomach cramps after eating lollipops.
Spokesperson for Education in the province, Muzi Mahlambi, said the children suffered stomach pains after consuming the lollipops.
He said some were vomiting.
Mahlambi said the sweets were bought from a lady who sells them outside the school, and together with the KZN Department of Health, they were probing the matter.
The KZN Department of Health said the children were taken to a hospital in the Ilembe District.
The department said while they were unable to confirm the cause of the illness, the children suffered relatively mild symptoms and were treated and discharged the same day.
"Management of Ilembe District has dispatched an environmental health specialist to the school to investigate the matter," the department said.
It has further dismissed allegations that some children died during the ordeal.
The department slammed those who were sharing videos of the sick children on social media.
"Any allegations pertaining to the death of any individuals in this matter - as claimed in an audio clip accompanying the video - are false, objectionable, and are to be regarded as the work of agents provocateur with nefarious intentions of sowing fear and panic," the department added.
IOL