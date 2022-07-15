KZN liquor authority shuts PMB tavern after deadly shooting

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor licence of the Samkelisiwe Tavern and Restaurant, in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg. This after a shooting at the tavern on Saturday night left four people dead and another eight injured.

The liquor authority said it would be investigating any breaches of liquor licence conditions by the tavern’s owner. It said the security agreements made between the liquor authority and the owner had not been adhered to as laid out in application documents. “On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the KZN Liquor Authority resolved to suspend the licence with immediate effect for a period of three months or until such time that a security plan that was submitted is fully implemented … The premises shall remain closed from July 14 until the end of the suspension period,” it said.

BREAKING: The KZN Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor license of the Pietermaritzburg tavern where four people were shot and killed. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/fjCdzSkmAs — Linda Mnisi (@LindA_MniSii) July 14, 2022 According to police, two men opened fire on a group of people, shooting 12. Two victims died at the tavern, while another two died in hospital, KZN police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said. She said the Provincial Organised Crime Unit would take over the investigation.

