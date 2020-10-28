KZN man arrested for advertising house for sale without owner's knowledge

Durban - A 47-year-old man who allegedly posed as an estate agent has been charged for fraud and is expected to make his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court later today.

KZN police said the man was arrested on Monday at his rented office in Windermere Durban.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the suspect was positively linked to a case of fraud where the complainant saw an advert of a house on sale in Umlazi via social media.

“It appeared that the house the suspect was selling belongs to somebody else and it was placed on sale without the owner’s knowledge.

“The price of the house that was about to be fraudulently sold to different people without the owners knowledge was R220 000.”