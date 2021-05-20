KZN man arrested for allegedly killing his grandmom, 73, and dragging her body across the yard

Durban: A 37-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been charged for the murder of his elderly grandmother.

The SAPS said he was due to appear in the Nsuze Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Nsuze police were called to a murder scene on May 13 at about 1pm. There, they found the lifeless body of an elderly woman in her hut in the Bhamshela area.

“The deceased had severe face injuries, bruises and scratches on the body, and was lying on the bed facing down. The body was found by her grandson who called the police.”

Gwala said it was discovered that the grandmother’s body had been dragged from the yard into the hut.

“The trail of blood stains and drops were visible on the ground and floor. The clothes of the deceased were found soaked in a bathtub.”

A murder docket was opened at Nsuze police station for investigation.

“The grandchild, who was found at the scene, was questioned and claimed to have no knowledge of what happened to his grandmother.

“On 18 May, 2021, Nsuze police arrested the grandson after an intensive investigation.”

Gwala said the motive for the killing was unknown.

IOL