Johannesburg - A 37-year-old man appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court for perjury after he allegedly planned a fake hijacking, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man allegedly planned a fake hijacking on January 23, where a planning meeting was held at Springfield Park.

"On 26 January 2018 at about 11am, the suspect reported that he was hijacked of his Silver Jaguar near Mount Moriah by two African males at gunpoint. On the same day, the vehicle was recovered in Chesterville area and suspects were arrested," Mbhele said.

"A thorough police investigation revealed that the ‘hijacking victim’ had planned the hijacking in order to defraud the insurance by claiming for a hijacked vehicle. A case of defeating the ends of justice was immediately opened against him and he was charged."

African News Agency/ANA