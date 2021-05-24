KZN man in the dock for using fake R100 notes to pay for fuel

Durban: A KZN man, who allegedly used counterfeit money to pay for the thousands of rand of fuel he bought, is due in court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala,said the 55-year-old suspect went to fill up and paid with fake money.

“A case of theft was opened at Verulam SAPS. The suspect is expected to appear in court today.”

Prem Balram, of the Reaction Unit SA, said their offices received a call just after 5am on Sunday from the petrol attendant at a Verulam petrol station.

Balram said the driver filled his Toyota Hilux bakkie and several plastic drums with diesel at a cost of R4 800.

The drum of fuel. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

“He attempted to make a payment with the counterfeit notes when petrol attendants contacted Reaction Unit South Africa for assistance.

“Reaction officers arrived at the service station at 5.25am and interviewed the driver who stated that he received the money from a man he had sold a cow to. A further R5 300 in fake R100 notes was recovered in his vehicle.

“He was handed over to the Verulam SAPS with R10 100 in counterfeit notes, for further investigation.”

IOL