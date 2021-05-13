KZN man sentenced for 2019 heist that claimed the lives of two cops

DURBAN: A 32-year-old man, arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and double murder in 2019, has been sentenced.

Sandile Gumede was sentenced to life imprisonment for the CIT heist, and for the murder of Warrant Officer Sifundo Musa and Lieutenant Colonel Carl van der Vyver.

Hawks spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Warrant Officer Musa from the Special Task Force and Lieutenant Colonel Carl van der Vyver from Crime Intelligence were fatally shot, in a shootout with heavily-armed CIT robbers in Nongoma, in February, two years ago.

He said seven suspects were also fatally wounded during the shootout with police.

"Gumede was arrested after the incident and was found in possession of the vehicle that was used during the robbery. Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime unit managed to oppose bail successfully, until he was sentenced," Mhlongo said.

He said Gumede was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for CIT heist, and eight life sentences were meted out to him and his seven accomplices, for murder of two police officers.

"He was further sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for each count of attempted murder. Sentences will run concurrently," Mhlongo said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation provincial head Major General Leseja Senona welcomed the sentence.

"I commend the investigating team for their dedication in this investigation. It shows that they presented a well-investigated case docket before the judge, and this sentence will serve as a lesson to those would-be criminals," he said.

IOL