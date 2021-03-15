KZN man who raped a woman while holding a toy gun to her head jailed for life

Durban - A KZN man, 27, who raped a woman while holding a toy gun to her head, threatening to kill her family if she told anyone about the rape, has been jailed for life. Bonginkosi Musawakhe Nhleko, 27, pleaded guilty in the Madadeni Regional Court and received a life sentence and an additional 10 years. The court heard that Nhleko had raped two women in 2016. During the first incident, Nhleko raped an 18-year-old while holding her at knifepoint. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara, Nhleko cornered his first victim at her boyfriend’s house.

While the boyfriend was at a neighbour’s house, Nhleko pretended to be the victim’s boyfriend and when she opened the door, he walked in and pointed a knife at her.

He pushed her onto the bed and raped her and fled the scene. He was later arrested and released on bail.

While out on bail, Nhleko cornered his second victim, a 21-year-old who was walking home.

“Nhleko pointed a firearm at her and forced her to an abandoned house in a secluded area where he assaulted and strangled her.

“He eventually overpowered her and raped her twice. He also stabbed her several times on her private parts. The victim tried to fight back, using the firearm that he had left on the ground, only to discover it was a toy.”

Nhleko then let go of her and threatened to kill her family if she went to the police.

The doctor who tended to her testified in court that the victim sustained serious injuries on her genitals.

In her victim impact statement she told the court she felt as if people could tell that she was raped, as if it was written all over her body.

